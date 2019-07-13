Contrasting of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) and HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A)

As Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) and HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. 85 1.05 N/A 6.08 13.55 HEICO Corporation 84 8.24 N/A 2.00 43.49

Table 1 demonstrates Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. and HEICO Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. HEICO Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than HEICO Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. and HEICO Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. 0.00% 56.6% 11.3% HEICO Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. and HEICO Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 HEICO Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. has a 22.26% upside potential and an average target price of $92.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. and HEICO Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 98.12% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. -3.95% -4.68% -12.04% -7.7% -2.05% 14.26% HEICO Corporation -2.03% 1.3% 13.88% 23.92% 42.87% 38.06%

For the past year Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than HEICO Corporation

Summary

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors HEICO Corporation.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services. The Propulsion Systems segment offers struts/pylons; nacelles, including thrust reversers; and related engine structural components primarily to aircraft or engine OEMs, as well as related spares and MRO services. The Wing Systems provides wings and wing components, such as flight control surfaces; and other miscellaneous structural parts primarily to aircraft OEMs, as well as related spares and MRO services. It also offers low observables comprising radar absorbent and translucent materials; rotorcrafts that include forward cockpits and cabins; and other military services, which comprise fabrication, bonding, assembly, testing, tooling, processing, engineering analysis, and training. The company was formerly known as Mid-Western Aircraft Systems Holdings, Inc. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.