Contrasting of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) and General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

As Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) and General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. 83 1.14 N/A 6.08 12.64 General Dynamics Corporation 177 1.43 N/A 11.29 16.47

Table 1 demonstrates Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. and General Dynamics Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. General Dynamics Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. 0.00% 56.6% 11.3% General Dynamics Corporation 0.00% 26.7% 7%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.24 beta means Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 24.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1.2 beta and it is 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. Its rival General Dynamics Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 0.7 respectively. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than General Dynamics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. and General Dynamics Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 General Dynamics Corporation 1 2 1 2.25

$97.67 is Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 15.74%. On the other hand, General Dynamics Corporation’s potential upside is 0.94% and its consensus price target is $191.75. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than General Dynamics Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. and General Dynamics Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.6% and 87.2%. 0.5% are Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of General Dynamics Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. -2.11% -4.94% -12.05% -7.81% -15.44% 6.59% General Dynamics Corporation -0.91% 1.86% 5.41% 8.79% -5.26% 18.27%

For the past year Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than General Dynamics Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors General Dynamics Corporation beats Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services. The Propulsion Systems segment offers struts/pylons; nacelles, including thrust reversers; and related engine structural components primarily to aircraft or engine OEMs, as well as related spares and MRO services. The Wing Systems provides wings and wing components, such as flight control surfaces; and other miscellaneous structural parts primarily to aircraft OEMs, as well as related spares and MRO services. It also offers low observables comprising radar absorbent and translucent materials; rotorcrafts that include forward cockpits and cabins; and other military services, which comprise fabrication, bonding, assembly, testing, tooling, processing, engineering analysis, and training. The company was formerly known as Mid-Western Aircraft Systems Holdings, Inc. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.