Contrasting of Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) and Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) and Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere 3D Corp. 2 0.41 N/A -3.12 0.00 Zendesk Inc. 84 12.15 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere 3D Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Zendesk Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -11.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.45 beta indicates that Sphere 3D Corp. is 145.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Zendesk Inc.’s beta is 1.51 which is 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sphere 3D Corp. are 0.3 and 0.2 respectively. Its competitor Zendesk Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Zendesk Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sphere 3D Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Sphere 3D Corp. and Zendesk Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere 3D Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Zendesk Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Zendesk Inc.’s potential upside is 19.54% and its consensus target price is $92.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sphere 3D Corp. and Zendesk Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.8% and 95.8%. Insiders held 8.6% of Sphere 3D Corp. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.7% of Zendesk Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sphere 3D Corp. -6.25% -3.85% -42.31% -43.18% -44.84% -50.82% Zendesk Inc. -10.6% -7.79% -1.43% 26.74% 50.45% 43.16%

For the past year Sphere 3D Corp. has -50.82% weaker performance while Zendesk Inc. has 43.16% stronger performance.

Summary

Zendesk Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Sphere 3D Corp.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides virtualization technologies and data management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers G-Series Appliance and G-Series Cloud applications; virtual desktop management software for managing virtual desktop pools on its V3 hyper-converged appliances for virtualized desktop infrastructures; virtual desktop infrastructure appliances; RDX removable disk solutions, which use public cloud providers comprising Microsoft and Amazon for data protection; and SnapServer network attached storage solution, a platform for primary or nearline storage for integration with Windows, UNIX/Linux, and Macintosh environments. It also provides SnapScale clustered network attached storage solutions, which are clustered network attached storage (NAS) solutions that enable organizations with rapid or unpredictable data growth to scale capacity and performance; NEO tape-based backup and long-term archive solutions, including tape libraries, autoloaders, and drives, as well as LTFS solutions; and LTO tape drives and media products. The company markets its products under the Glassware 2.0, NEO, RDX, SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, SnapSync, and V3 brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium enterprises, small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. Its flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software. It operates in approximately 150 countries and territories. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.