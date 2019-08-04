Contrasting of Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) and Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

As Application Software companies, Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) and Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere 3D Corp. 2 0.37 N/A -3.12 0.00 Stamps.com Inc. 85 1.34 N/A 7.33 6.51

Table 1 demonstrates Sphere 3D Corp. and Stamps.com Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sphere 3D Corp. and Stamps.com Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere 3D Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Stamps.com Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 16.4%

Risk and Volatility

Sphere 3D Corp. is 145.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.45. From a competition point of view, Stamps.com Inc. has a 1.25 beta which is 25.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Sphere 3D Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.3 and 0.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Stamps.com Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Stamps.com Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sphere 3D Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Sphere 3D Corp. and Stamps.com Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere 3D Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Stamps.com Inc. 1 2 2 2.40

Meanwhile, Stamps.com Inc.’s consensus target price is $80.6, while its potential upside is 76.10%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.8% of Sphere 3D Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Stamps.com Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% are Sphere 3D Corp.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Stamps.com Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sphere 3D Corp. -6.25% -3.85% -42.31% -43.18% -44.84% -50.82% Stamps.com Inc. 0.36% 5.76% -43.62% -73.74% -81.8% -69.32%

For the past year Sphere 3D Corp. has stronger performance than Stamps.com Inc.

Summary

Stamps.com Inc. beats Sphere 3D Corp. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides virtualization technologies and data management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers G-Series Appliance and G-Series Cloud applications; virtual desktop management software for managing virtual desktop pools on its V3 hyper-converged appliances for virtualized desktop infrastructures; virtual desktop infrastructure appliances; RDX removable disk solutions, which use public cloud providers comprising Microsoft and Amazon for data protection; and SnapServer network attached storage solution, a platform for primary or nearline storage for integration with Windows, UNIX/Linux, and Macintosh environments. It also provides SnapScale clustered network attached storage solutions, which are clustered network attached storage (NAS) solutions that enable organizations with rapid or unpredictable data growth to scale capacity and performance; NEO tape-based backup and long-term archive solutions, including tape libraries, autoloaders, and drives, as well as LTFS solutions; and LTO tape drives and media products. The company markets its products under the Glassware 2.0, NEO, RDX, SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, SnapSync, and V3 brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium enterprises, small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others. The companyÂ’s USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, plain paper, or labels using personal computer, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions under the ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands; mailing and shipping integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end process; branded insurance to insure mails or packages; and international postage solutions. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps and PictureItPostage brand names, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, DYMO Stamp labels, shipping labels, other mailing labels, dedicated postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves individuals, small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, and warehouse shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.