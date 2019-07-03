Contrasting of Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) and Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Both Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) and Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere 3D Corp. 2 0.38 N/A -7.65 0.00 Open Text Corporation 38 3.96 N/A 1.02 39.22

In table 1 we can see Sphere 3D Corp. and Open Text Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere 3D Corp. 0.00% 0% -44% Open Text Corporation 0.00% 7.3% 3.6%

Volatility and Risk

Sphere 3D Corp. has a 2.42 beta, while its volatility is 142.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Open Text Corporation’s 0.52 beta is the reason why it is 48.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Sphere 3D Corp. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, Open Text Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Open Text Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sphere 3D Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.3% of Sphere 3D Corp. shares and 77.8% of Open Text Corporation shares. Sphere 3D Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 9.2%. Competitively, Open Text Corporation has 2.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sphere 3D Corp. -8.09% -15.11% -12.89% 22.15% -16.62% -23.46% Open Text Corporation -0.77% 3.42% 7.74% 20.82% 15.27% 22.48%

For the past year Sphere 3D Corp. has -23.46% weaker performance while Open Text Corporation has 22.48% stronger performance.

Summary

Open Text Corporation beats Sphere 3D Corp. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides virtualization technologies and data management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers G-Series Appliance and G-Series Cloud applications; virtual desktop management software for managing virtual desktop pools on its V3 hyper-converged appliances for virtualized desktop infrastructures; virtual desktop infrastructure appliances; RDX removable disk solutions, which use public cloud providers comprising Microsoft and Amazon for data protection; and SnapServer network attached storage solution, a platform for primary or nearline storage for integration with Windows, UNIX/Linux, and Macintosh environments. It also provides SnapScale clustered network attached storage solutions, which are clustered network attached storage (NAS) solutions that enable organizations with rapid or unpredictable data growth to scale capacity and performance; NEO tape-based backup and long-term archive solutions, including tape libraries, autoloaders, and drives, as well as LTFS solutions; and LTO tape drives and media products. The company markets its products under the Glassware 2.0, NEO, RDX, SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, SnapSync, and V3 brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium enterprises, small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from various devices. The company offers content solutions that provide content and records management, archiving, and email management and capture solutions, as well as Core, a software as a service based multi-tenant cloud solution; business process management for analyzing, automating, monitoring, and optimizing structured business processes; and customer experience management products, which offer Web content management, digital asset management, customer communications management, social software, and portal. Its products also include business network solutions comprising business-to-business integration, fax solutions, and secure messaging; analytics solutions, including embedded reporting and visualization, and big data analysis; and discovery solutions consisting of search, semantic navigation, and auto classification, as well as InfoFusion to deal with the issue of Â‘information silosÂ’ resulting from disconnected information sources across the enterprise. In addition, the company provides customer support programs that include access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets. Further, it offers professional services, such as consulting and learning services relating for the implementation, training, and integration of its product offerings into the customerÂ’s systems; and cloud services that allow its customers to make use of its OpenText software, services, and content over Internet enabled networks. The company serves organizations, mid-market companies, and government agencies worldwide. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and others. Open Text Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.