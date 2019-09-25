Contrasting of Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) and Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN)

Both Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) and Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere 3D Corp. 2 0.55 N/A -3.12 0.00 Finjan Holdings Inc. 2 8.14 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sphere 3D Corp. and Finjan Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sphere 3D Corp. and Finjan Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere 3D Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Finjan Holdings Inc. 0.00% -25.1% -20.6%

Volatility and Risk

Sphere 3D Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 145.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.45 beta. Finjan Holdings Inc.’s 0.34 beta is the reason why it is 66.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sphere 3D Corp. is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.2. The Current Ratio of rival Finjan Holdings Inc. is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.6. Finjan Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sphere 3D Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.8% of Sphere 3D Corp. shares and 67.5% of Finjan Holdings Inc. shares. 8.6% are Sphere 3D Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Finjan Holdings Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sphere 3D Corp. -6.25% -3.85% -42.31% -43.18% -44.84% -50.82% Finjan Holdings Inc. -1.83% -0.92% -28.81% -23.76% -47.69% -14.34%

For the past year Sphere 3D Corp.’s stock price has bigger decline than Finjan Holdings Inc.

Summary

Finjan Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Sphere 3D Corp.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides virtualization technologies and data management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers G-Series Appliance and G-Series Cloud applications; virtual desktop management software for managing virtual desktop pools on its V3 hyper-converged appliances for virtualized desktop infrastructures; virtual desktop infrastructure appliances; RDX removable disk solutions, which use public cloud providers comprising Microsoft and Amazon for data protection; and SnapServer network attached storage solution, a platform for primary or nearline storage for integration with Windows, UNIX/Linux, and Macintosh environments. It also provides SnapScale clustered network attached storage solutions, which are clustered network attached storage (NAS) solutions that enable organizations with rapid or unpredictable data growth to scale capacity and performance; NEO tape-based backup and long-term archive solutions, including tape libraries, autoloaders, and drives, as well as LTFS solutions; and LTO tape drives and media products. The company markets its products under the Glassware 2.0, NEO, RDX, SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, SnapSync, and V3 brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium enterprises, small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Finjan Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The companyÂ’s technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also provides investments in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property; offers cyber risk and cyber security advisory services; and develops mobile security applications. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.