Contrasting of Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) and Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) and Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere 3D Corp. 2 -0.34 N/A -3.12 0.00 Dropbox Inc. 23 4.74 N/A -0.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Sphere 3D Corp. and Dropbox Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sphere 3D Corp. and Dropbox Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere 3D Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Dropbox Inc. 0.00% -4.1% -1.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sphere 3D Corp. are 0.3 and 0.2 respectively. Its competitor Dropbox Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Dropbox Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sphere 3D Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Sphere 3D Corp. and Dropbox Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere 3D Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Dropbox Inc. 1 1 1 2.33

On the other hand, Dropbox Inc.’s potential upside is 44.91% and its consensus price target is $25.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.8% of Sphere 3D Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 61.4% of Dropbox Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% are Sphere 3D Corp.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of Dropbox Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sphere 3D Corp. -6.25% -3.85% -42.31% -43.18% -44.84% -50.82% Dropbox Inc. -4.54% -5.8% -1.42% -1.55% -15.16% 15.32%

For the past year Sphere 3D Corp. has -50.82% weaker performance while Dropbox Inc. has 15.32% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Dropbox Inc. beats Sphere 3D Corp.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides virtualization technologies and data management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers G-Series Appliance and G-Series Cloud applications; virtual desktop management software for managing virtual desktop pools on its V3 hyper-converged appliances for virtualized desktop infrastructures; virtual desktop infrastructure appliances; RDX removable disk solutions, which use public cloud providers comprising Microsoft and Amazon for data protection; and SnapServer network attached storage solution, a platform for primary or nearline storage for integration with Windows, UNIX/Linux, and Macintosh environments. It also provides SnapScale clustered network attached storage solutions, which are clustered network attached storage (NAS) solutions that enable organizations with rapid or unpredictable data growth to scale capacity and performance; NEO tape-based backup and long-term archive solutions, including tape libraries, autoloaders, and drives, as well as LTFS solutions; and LTO tape drives and media products. The company markets its products under the Glassware 2.0, NEO, RDX, SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, SnapSync, and V3 brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium enterprises, small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Dropbox Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.