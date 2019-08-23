Contrasting of Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) and Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) and Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere 3D Corp. 2 0.52 N/A -3.12 0.00 Bridgeline Digital Inc. 6 0.60 N/A -138.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sphere 3D Corp. and Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Sphere 3D Corp. and Bridgeline Digital Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere 3D Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Bridgeline Digital Inc. 0.00% 0% -200%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.45 shows that Sphere 3D Corp. is 145.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s 1.8 beta is the reason why it is 80.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.3 and 0.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sphere 3D Corp. Its rival Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Bridgeline Digital Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sphere 3D Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sphere 3D Corp. and Bridgeline Digital Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.8% and 0.7%. About 8.6% of Sphere 3D Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.2% of Bridgeline Digital Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sphere 3D Corp. -6.25% -3.85% -42.31% -43.18% -44.84% -50.82% Bridgeline Digital Inc. -12.21% -23.36% -73.29% -86.13% -97.17% -83.81%

For the past year Sphere 3D Corp.’s stock price has smaller decline than Bridgeline Digital Inc.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides virtualization technologies and data management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers G-Series Appliance and G-Series Cloud applications; virtual desktop management software for managing virtual desktop pools on its V3 hyper-converged appliances for virtualized desktop infrastructures; virtual desktop infrastructure appliances; RDX removable disk solutions, which use public cloud providers comprising Microsoft and Amazon for data protection; and SnapServer network attached storage solution, a platform for primary or nearline storage for integration with Windows, UNIX/Linux, and Macintosh environments. It also provides SnapScale clustered network attached storage solutions, which are clustered network attached storage (NAS) solutions that enable organizations with rapid or unpredictable data growth to scale capacity and performance; NEO tape-based backup and long-term archive solutions, including tape libraries, autoloaders, and drives, as well as LTFS solutions; and LTO tape drives and media products. The company markets its products under the Glassware 2.0, NEO, RDX, SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, SnapSync, and V3 brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium enterprises, small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The companyÂ’s iAPPS platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers iAPPS Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; iAPPS Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and iAPPS Commerce, an online B2B and B2C e-commerce solution, which allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives. The company also provides iAPPS Marketier, an online marketing management solution that helps marketers drive to their sites through personalized and targeted marketing automation flows; and iAPPS Analyzer to manage, measure, and optimize Web properties by recording detailed events and mining data for statistical analysis. In addition, it offers iAPPS Social, a social media management solution that empowers customers to set up customized watch lists; and iAPPSds, a Web content management and e-commerce platform to multi-unit organizations and franchises. Further, the company provides digital strategy, Web design and development, usability engineering, information architecture, and search engine optimization services; co-location, application monitoring, emergency response, version control, load balancing, managed firewall security, and virus protection services; and shared, dedicated, and Software as a Service hosting services. It serves vertical markets, such as financial services, franchises/multi-unit organizations, retail brand names, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and regional banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. and changed its name to Bridgeline Digital, Inc. in March 2010. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.