Contrasting of Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|11
|17.34
|N/A
|-2.63
|0.00
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|61
|60.65
|N/A
|-6.34
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.2%
|-43.8%
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|0.00%
|-45.4%
|-39.4%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Spero Therapeutics Inc. is 10.1 while its Current Ratio is 10.1. Meanwhile, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.8 while its Quick Ratio is 11.6. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Spero Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|0
|2
|5
|2.71
Spero Therapeutics Inc. has a 173.51% upside potential and a consensus target price of $28.5. Competitively Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a consensus target price of $74.43, with potential upside of 19.57%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Spero Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., analysts view.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 53.7% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares and 91.1% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. 23.71% are Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|4.93%
|-2.45%
|17.32%
|39.09%
|4.47%
|93.82%
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|-0.95%
|-13.01%
|14.77%
|20.33%
|-2.33%
|44.57%
For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
Summary
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Spero Therapeutics Inc.
Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.
