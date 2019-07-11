Contrasting of Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Both Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|11
|18.72
|N/A
|-2.63
|0.00
|Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|2.64
|N/A
|-2.24
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.2%
|-43.8%
|Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-366.4%
|-103.8%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Spero Therapeutics Inc. is 10.1 while its Current Ratio is 10.1. Meanwhile, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Spero Therapeutics Inc. has a 153.33% upside potential and an average target price of $28.5.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 53.7% and 4.6%. Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 23.71%. Comparatively, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.32% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|4.93%
|-2.45%
|17.32%
|39.09%
|4.47%
|93.82%
|Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3.64%
|0%
|6.21%
|-28.86%
|-66.07%
|27.8%
For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.