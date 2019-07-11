Contrasting of Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Both Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 18.72 N/A -2.63 0.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 2.64 N/A -2.24 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -43.8% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -366.4% -103.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Spero Therapeutics Inc. is 10.1 while its Current Ratio is 10.1. Meanwhile, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Spero Therapeutics Inc. has a 153.33% upside potential and an average target price of $28.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 53.7% and 4.6%. Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 23.71%. Comparatively, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.32% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spero Therapeutics Inc. 4.93% -2.45% 17.32% 39.09% 4.47% 93.82% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.64% 0% 6.21% -28.86% -66.07% 27.8%

For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.