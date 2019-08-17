Contrasting of Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 15.48 N/A -2.18 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.56 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.1% -37.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Spero Therapeutics Inc. are 17.5 and 17.5 respectively. Its competitor Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.1 and its Quick Ratio is 17.1. Spero Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$28.5 is Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 181.07%. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16 consensus price target and a 38.05% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Spero Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.1% and 85.4% respectively. About 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.2% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02%

For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats Magenta Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.