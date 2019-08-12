Contrasting of Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Both Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics Inc. 12 13.23 N/A -2.18 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 13 35.30 N/A -1.64 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Epizyme Inc.

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Epizyme Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2% Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1%

17.5 and 17.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Spero Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Epizyme Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.5 and 12.5 respectively. Spero Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Epizyme Inc.

In next table is given Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Epizyme Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Epizyme Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

$28.5 is Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 208.78%. Meanwhile, Epizyme Inc.’s consensus price target is $20.17, while its potential upside is 75.39%. The information presented earlier suggests that Spero Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Epizyme Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional investors held 53.1% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares and 94.5% of Epizyme Inc. shares. 23.71% are Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Epizyme Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94% Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26%

For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Epizyme Inc.

Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Epizyme Inc.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.