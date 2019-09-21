Contrasting of Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Both Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|11
|18.05
|N/A
|-2.18
|0.00
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|-12.84
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-34.5%
|-31.2%
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.5 while its Quick Ratio is 17.5. On the competitive side is, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. which has a 3.8 Current Ratio and a 3.8 Quick Ratio. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
Analyst Ratings
Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 137.89% and an $28 consensus price target.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 53.1% and 14.8% respectively. 23.71% are Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.95% are Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.95%
|-11.87%
|-4.77%
|9.14%
|-5.63%
|68.94%
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|14.37%
|4.79%
|96.86%
|160.76%
|153.72%
|263.95%
For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
