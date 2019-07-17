Contrasting of Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA)

We are contrasting Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 17.52 N/A -2.63 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 31.60 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -43.8% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Spero Therapeutics Inc. is 10.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.1. The Current Ratio of rival Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.3. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Spero Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $28.5, and a 170.66% upside potential. On the other hand, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential downside is -19.10% and its average target price is $13. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Spero Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.7% and 41.7% respectively. Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 23.71%. Comparatively, 49.4% are Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spero Therapeutics Inc. 4.93% -2.45% 17.32% 39.09% 4.47% 93.82% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14.96% 36.13% 49.16% -31.73% -56.16% 52.11%

For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.