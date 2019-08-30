Contrasting of Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Since Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 15.41 N/A -2.18 0.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 21 444.22 N/A -1.40 0.00

Table 1 highlights Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2% Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

Spero Therapeutics Inc. has a 167.33% upside potential and an average target price of $27.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 53.1% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares and 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares. About 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94% Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05%

For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. has 68.94% stronger performance while Autolus Therapeutics plc has -53.05% weaker performance.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics plc beats Spero Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.