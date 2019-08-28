Contrasting of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)

As Biotechnology companies, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 7.80 N/A -1.37 0.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00

In table 1 we can see Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -30.4% Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3%

Volatility and Risk

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.54 beta, while its volatility is 154.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Sierra Oncology Inc.’s 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.21 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $26.67, with potential upside of 250.46%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.6% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 66.4% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.3% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.38% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.13% -11.45% -18.49% -32.32% -63.66% -13.37% Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51%

For the past year Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Sierra Oncology Inc.

Summary

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Sierra Oncology Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer. The company sells its drugs through a direct sales force in the United States; and through distributors in Europe. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing and development agreement with Cell Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Merck & Cie AG, Sloan-Kettering Institute, and Cydex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Allergan, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Nippon Kayaku Co., LTD.; licensing and collaboration agreement with Onxeo DK; and co-development and commercialization agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.