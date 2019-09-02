Contrasting of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 7.58 N/A -1.37 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Demonstrates Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -30.4% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1%

Risk & Volatility

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 154.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.54. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 166.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.66 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 263.35% upside potential and a consensus price target of $26.67. Competitively Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $37, with potential upside of 241.01%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.6% and 87.9%. 1.3% are Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.13% -11.45% -18.49% -32.32% -63.66% -13.37% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81%

For the past year Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer. The company sells its drugs through a direct sales force in the United States; and through distributors in Europe. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing and development agreement with Cell Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Merck & Cie AG, Sloan-Kettering Institute, and Cydex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Allergan, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Nippon Kayaku Co., LTD.; licensing and collaboration agreement with Onxeo DK; and co-development and commercialization agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.