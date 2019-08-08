Contrasting of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 7.63 N/A -1.37 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 10 18.08 N/A -3.96 0.00

Demonstrates Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PolarityTE Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -30.4% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.54 beta means Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 154.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, PolarityTE Inc.’s beta is 1.14 which is 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 257.99% at a $26.67 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.6% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. shares. About 1.3% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 33% of PolarityTE Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.13% -11.45% -18.49% -32.32% -63.66% -13.37% PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71%

For the past year Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than PolarityTE Inc.

Summary

PolarityTE Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer. The company sells its drugs through a direct sales force in the United States; and through distributors in Europe. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing and development agreement with Cell Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Merck & Cie AG, Sloan-Kettering Institute, and Cydex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Allergan, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Nippon Kayaku Co., LTD.; licensing and collaboration agreement with Onxeo DK; and co-development and commercialization agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.