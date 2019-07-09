Contrasting of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

As Biotechnology businesses, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 8.55 N/A -1.16 0.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 2.90 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.3% -40.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.53 beta indicates that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 153.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. CTI BioPharma Corp. on the other hand, has 1.57 beta which makes it 57.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 219.40% upside potential and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 79.7% and 61% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are CTI BioPharma Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.21% -12.36% -26.23% -35.22% -51.47% -0.34% CTI BioPharma Corp. -11.78% -18.44% -7.38% -50.87% -79.41% 14.52%

For the past year Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -0.34% weaker performance while CTI BioPharma Corp. has 14.52% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats CTI BioPharma Corp.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer. The company sells its drugs through a direct sales force in the United States; and through distributors in Europe. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing and development agreement with Cell Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Merck & Cie AG, Sloan-Kettering Institute, and Cydex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Allergan, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Nippon Kayaku Co., LTD.; licensing and collaboration agreement with Onxeo DK; and co-development and commercialization agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.