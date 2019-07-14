Contrasting of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 8.26 N/A -1.16 0.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 25 667.68 N/A -1.40 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $26.67, with potential upside of 230.48%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.7% and 45.07%. 1.1% are Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.21% -12.36% -26.23% -35.22% -51.47% -0.34% Autolus Therapeutics plc 2.8% -14.64% -18.32% -50.22% 0% -27.22%

For the past year Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Summary

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer. The company sells its drugs through a direct sales force in the United States; and through distributors in Europe. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing and development agreement with Cell Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Merck & Cie AG, Sloan-Kettering Institute, and Cydex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Allergan, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Nippon Kayaku Co., LTD.; licensing and collaboration agreement with Onxeo DK; and co-development and commercialization agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.