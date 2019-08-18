Contrasting of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 8.20 N/A -1.37 0.00 Array BioPharma Inc. 29 55.03 N/A -0.59 0.00

Table 1 highlights Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -30.4% Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5%

Volatility and Risk

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.54 beta indicates that its volatility is 154.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Array BioPharma Inc. has beta of 1.64 which is 64.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 2 2.40

The upside potential is 232.96% for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $26.67. Competitively Array BioPharma Inc. has a consensus price target of $39.2, with potential downside of -18.08%. The information presented earlier suggests that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Array BioPharma Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.6% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Array BioPharma Inc. shares. About 1.3% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.4% are Array BioPharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.13% -11.45% -18.49% -32.32% -63.66% -13.37% Array BioPharma Inc. 2.59% 3.53% 107.05% 167.77% 192.84% 235.79%

For the past year Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -13.37% weaker performance while Array BioPharma Inc. has 235.79% stronger performance.

Summary

Array BioPharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer. The company sells its drugs through a direct sales force in the United States; and through distributors in Europe. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing and development agreement with Cell Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Merck & Cie AG, Sloan-Kettering Institute, and Cydex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Allergan, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Nippon Kayaku Co., LTD.; licensing and collaboration agreement with Onxeo DK; and co-development and commercialization agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.