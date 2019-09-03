Contrasting of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 7.61 N/A -1.37 0.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -30.4% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.54 shows that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 154.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.98 beta and it is 198.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 271.45% for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $26.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.6% and 8.5%. About 1.3% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.13% -11.45% -18.49% -32.32% -63.66% -13.37% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53%

For the past year Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -13.37% weaker performance while Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 21.53% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer. The company sells its drugs through a direct sales force in the United States; and through distributors in Europe. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing and development agreement with Cell Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Merck & Cie AG, Sloan-Kettering Institute, and Cydex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Allergan, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Nippon Kayaku Co., LTD.; licensing and collaboration agreement with Onxeo DK; and co-development and commercialization agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.