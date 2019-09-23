Contrasting of SpartanNash Company (SPTN) and Its Peers

We are comparing SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Food Wholesale companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SpartanNash Company has 84.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 79.84% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand SpartanNash Company has 2.9% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 9.92% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has SpartanNash Company and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpartanNash Company 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 1.29% 20.22% 4.44%

Earnings & Valuation

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio SpartanNash Company N/A 13 15.02 Industry Average 226.47M 17.61B 26.93

SpartanNash Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio SpartanNash Company is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for SpartanNash Company and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SpartanNash Company 2 0 1 2.33 Industry Average 1.33 1.50 2.00 2.11

With average target price of $10.33, SpartanNash Company has a potential downside of -14.91%. The rivals have a potential upside of -26.62%. Based on the data shown earlier the equities research analysts’ opionion is that SpartanNash Company’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SpartanNash Company and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SpartanNash Company 1.9% 2.52% -24.81% -44.06% -50.67% -31.2% Industry Average 4.84% 4.59% 5.16% 15.90% 21.18% 26.70%

For the past year SpartanNash Company has -31.20% weaker performance while SpartanNash Company’s competitors have 26.70% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SpartanNash Company are 1.9 and 0.8. Competitively, SpartanNash Company’s rivals have 1.95 and 0.99 for Current and Quick Ratio. SpartanNash Company’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SpartanNash Company.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.37 shows that SpartanNash Company is 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, SpartanNash Company’s competitors’ beta is 1.15 which is 14.50% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

SpartanNash Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

SpartanNash Company’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, pharmacy, and health and beauty care products to independent retail locations, food service distributors, and corporate-owned retail stores. This segment also offers value-added services to independent food distribution customers. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products to military commissaries and exchanges located in 45 states across the United States and the District of Columbia, Europe, Puerto Rico, Cuba, Bahrain, and Egypt. The Retail segment operates retail stores in the Midwest and Great Lakes regions primarily under the banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, VGÂ’s Food and Pharmacy, D&W Fresh Markets, Sun Mart, and Family Fresh Market; and fuel centers primarily at its retail stores under the banners of Family Fare Quick Stop, D&W Quick Stop, VGÂ’s Quick Stop, Forest Hills Quick Stop, and Sun Mart Express Fuel. Its retail stores offer branded perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care products, and pharmacy services, as well as approximately 7,100 private brand items primarily under the Spartan and Our Family, Open Acres, Top Care, Tippy Toes, Full Circle, B-leve, PAWS Premium, and Valu Time names. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated 157 retail stores; and 30 fuel centers. The company was formerly known as Spartan Stores, Inc. and changed its name to SpartanNash Company in May 2014. SpartanNash Company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.