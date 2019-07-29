Contrasting of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Since Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 260.00 Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 10 15.82 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 41.06% of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. shares and 58.08% of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.2% 0.51% 2.38% 0% 0% 2.6% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust -0.41% -1.23% 1.16% 2.45% -12.94% 6.65%

For the past year Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. beats Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.