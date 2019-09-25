Contrasting of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ) and 57161 (:)

Both Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) and 57161 (:) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 262.89 57161 N/A 0.00 N/A -3.70 0.00

Table 1 highlights Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and 57161’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% 57161 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.06% of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. shares and 65.24% of 57161 shares. Competitively, 5.23% are 57161’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.3% 0% 1.01% 3.74% 0% 3.74% 57161 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. beats 57161.