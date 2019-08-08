Contrasting of Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics Inc. 97 56.37 N/A -2.36 0.00 Vaccinex Inc. 5 118.99 N/A -2.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Vaccinex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -16.7% -11% Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Spark Therapeutics Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.9. Meanwhile, Vaccinex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Spark Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Vaccinex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Vaccinex Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 10 1 2.09 Vaccinex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Spark Therapeutics Inc. has a -5.89% downside potential and an average target price of $95.79.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Vaccinex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.2% and 1.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 7.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 5.6% are Vaccinex Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54% Vaccinex Inc. 12.47% -16.36% -25.93% -11.37% 0% 26.21%

For the past year Spark Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Vaccinex Inc.

Summary

Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Vaccinex Inc.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.