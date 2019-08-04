Contrasting of Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)

We will be contrasting the differences between Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics Inc. 96 56.56 N/A -2.36 0.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 6 54.26 N/A -3.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Spark Therapeutics Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Spark Therapeutics Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -16.7% -11% PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2%

Risk and Volatility

Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 103.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.03 beta. In other hand, PLx Pharma Inc. has beta of 5.1 which is 410.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Spark Therapeutics Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 10 1 2.09 PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential is -5.65% at a $95.79 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. shares and 22% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares. Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.2%. Competitively, PLx Pharma Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54% PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35%

For the past year Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than PLx Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats PLx Pharma Inc.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.