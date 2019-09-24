Contrasting of Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics Inc. 105 67.29 N/A -2.36 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 237.34 N/A -3.13 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -16.7% -11% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5%

Volatility and Risk

Spark Therapeutics Inc. is 103.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.03 beta. Competitively, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 0.83 which is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Spark Therapeutics Inc. are 5.9 and 5.6. Competitively, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20.4 and 20.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 13.13% at a $115 consensus price target. Competitively Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $23.2, with potential upside of 115.81%. The results provided earlier shows that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Spark Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.2% and 81.8% respectively. About 7.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 3.2% are Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84%

For the past year Spark Therapeutics Inc. has 155.54% stronger performance while Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -19.84% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.