Contrasting of Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)

Both Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics Inc. 93 54.64 N/A -2.18 0.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 14.88 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 0% -56.3%

Volatility and Risk

Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 142.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.42 beta. Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s 28.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.72 beta.

Liquidity

Spark Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.9 and has 4.9 Quick Ratio. Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 10 1 2.09 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Spark Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $95.79, and a -2.33% downside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.6% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.4% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 7.1% of Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has 58.14% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Therapeutics Inc. -0.92% -2.41% 119.55% 153.74% 38.16% 177.21% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 8.49% 5.62% 9.03% -5.06% -39.86% 67.33%

For the past year Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.