Contrasting of Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics Inc. 106 67.76 N/A -2.36 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 28.20 N/A -1.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Spark Therapeutics Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Spark Therapeutics Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -16.7% -11% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.03 shows that Spark Therapeutics Inc. is 103.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.02 which is 102.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Spark Therapeutics Inc. are 5.9 and 5.6. Competitively, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.8 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Spark Therapeutics Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $115, while its potential upside is 12.35%. On the other hand, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 389.51% and its average price target is $14. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. shares and 98.7% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 7.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72%

For the past year Spark Therapeutics Inc. has 155.54% stronger performance while BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -60.72% weaker performance.

Summary

Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.