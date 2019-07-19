Contrasting of Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics Inc. 91 54.02 N/A -2.18 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.01 51.95

Demonstrates Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -75.9%

Risk and Volatility

Spark Therapeutics Inc. is 142.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.42. From a competition point of view, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.08 beta which is 108.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.9 and 5.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. Spark Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 10 1 2.09 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -2.43% and an $95.79 average price target. Meanwhile, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $3, while its potential upside is 322.54%. The data provided earlier shows that Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Spark Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.6% and 47.6%. About 7.1% of Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has 6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Therapeutics Inc. -0.92% -2.41% 119.55% 153.74% 38.16% 177.21% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 3.84% 4.71% -0.79% -36.28% -69.58% -15.72%

For the past year Spark Therapeutics Inc. has 177.21% stronger performance while Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has -15.72% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.