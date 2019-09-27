Contrasting of Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD)

Both Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics Inc. 101 -0.95 37.69M -2.36 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 32 -0.49 36.24M -3.79 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics Inc. 37,331,616.48% -16.7% -11% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 112,791,783.38% -40.8% -37.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Spark Therapeutics Inc. is 5.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.6. The Current Ratio of rival Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is 14.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 14.3. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 75.38% and its average target price is $49.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.2% and 0% respectively. About 7.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.3% are Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55%

For the past year Spark Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats Audentes Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.