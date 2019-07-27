Contrasting of Spark Energy Inc. (SPKE) and Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

As Electric Utilities companies, Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) and Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Energy Inc. 10 0.40 N/A -0.70 0.00 Clearway Energy Inc. 16 3.26 N/A 0.11 137.17

Table 1 demonstrates Spark Energy Inc. and Clearway Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) and Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Energy Inc. 0.00% 30.3% 0.8% Clearway Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Spark Energy Inc. and Clearway Energy Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Energy Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Clearway Energy Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Spark Energy Inc.’s consensus target price is $10, while its potential downside is -9.01%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Spark Energy Inc. and Clearway Energy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.8% and 93.04%. Insiders owned 8.6% of Spark Energy Inc. shares. Competitively, Clearway Energy Inc. has 0.56% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Energy Inc. 3.98% 6.66% 12.46% 7.7% -6.32% 33.65% Clearway Energy Inc. -0.58% -3.19% 15.67% -21.68% -12.92% -10.14%

For the past year Spark Energy Inc. has 33.65% stronger performance while Clearway Energy Inc. has -10.14% weaker performance.

Spark Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. The company is involved in the retail distribution of natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated in 90 utility service territories across 18 states and the District of Columbia, and had approximately 774,000 residential customer equivalents. Spark Energy, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Spark Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Retailco, LLC.

Clearway Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had contracted renewable and conventional generation portfolio of 5,118 net megawatt (MW). The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,319 net MW thermal equivalents, and electric generation capacity of 123 net MW. Its thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. Clearway Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of NRG Energy, Inc.