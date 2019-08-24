Contrasting of SPAR Group Inc. (SGRP) and International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Both SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) and International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) are Business Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPAR Group Inc. 1 0.10 N/A -0.05 0.00 International Money Express Inc. 13 2.04 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 highlights SPAR Group Inc. and International Money Express Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides SPAR Group Inc. and International Money Express Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPAR Group Inc. 0.00% -6.2% -1.5% International Money Express Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

SPAR Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor International Money Express Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. International Money Express Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SPAR Group Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SPAR Group Inc. and International Money Express Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.1% and 33.1%. Insiders held roughly 57.4% of SPAR Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, International Money Express Inc. has 65% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SPAR Group Inc. 1.65% 7.63% 5.55% 26.58% -42.18% 36.55% International Money Express Inc. -3.42% -5.53% 14.19% 21.4% 40.79% 15.72%

For the past year SPAR Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than International Money Express Inc.

Summary

International Money Express Inc. beats SPAR Group Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The companyÂ’s syndicated services include product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clientsÂ’ products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. Its dedicated services consist of syndicated services, as well as new store set-up, store remodel, and fixture installation services for a specific retailer or manufacturer. In addition, the companyÂ’s project services comprise specific in-store services initiated by retailers and manufacturers, such as new store openings, new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, focused product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstration and sampling, as well as performs kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new store sets and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementation, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. Further, it assembles furniture, grills, and various other products in stores, homes, and offices; and offers in-store event staffing, retail compliance and price audit, mystery shopping, and data collection services. The company serves mass merchandisers; drug, grocery, office supply, dollar, toy or specialty, and home improvement stores; and other retail outlets, including discount and electronic stores, in-home and in-office, etc. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.