Contrasting of S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) and SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP)

This is a contrast between S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) and SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&P Global Inc. 207 9.47 N/A 7.45 28.40 SPAR Group Inc. 1 0.06 N/A -0.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see S&P Global Inc. and SPAR Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides S&P Global Inc. and SPAR Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&P Global Inc. 0.00% 307.3% 19.9% SPAR Group Inc. 0.00% -8.8% -2.2%

Volatility and Risk

S&P Global Inc. is 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.14 beta. In other hand, SPAR Group Inc. has beta of 0.88 which is 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of S&P Global Inc. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, SPAR Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. SPAR Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than S&P Global Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for S&P Global Inc. and SPAR Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score S&P Global Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 SPAR Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

S&P Global Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 2.95% and an $248 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both S&P Global Inc. and SPAR Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.6% and 6.4% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of S&P Global Inc. shares. Competitively, SPAR Group Inc. has 57.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) S&P Global Inc. -1.4% -2.19% 7.37% 13.66% 6.35% 24.59% SPAR Group Inc. -0.99% 1.82% 11.17% -25.65% -46.78% 25%

For the past year S&P Global Inc. has weaker performance than SPAR Group Inc.

Summary

S&P Global Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors SPAR Group Inc.

S&P Global Inc. provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants. The Market and Commodities Intelligence segment offers multi-asset-class data, research, and analytical capabilities, which integrate cross-asset analytics and desktop services, as well as delivers access to information, data, analytic services, and pricing and quality benchmarks to customers in the commodity and energy markets. The S&P Dow Jones Indices segment provides index that maintains various valuation and index benchmarks for investment advisors, wealth managers, and institutional investors. The company was formerly known as McGraw Hill Financial, Inc. and changed its name to S&P Global Inc. in April 2016. S&P Global Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The companyÂ’s syndicated services include product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clientsÂ’ products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. Its dedicated services consist of syndicated services, as well as new store set-up, store remodel, and fixture installation services for a specific retailer or manufacturer. In addition, the companyÂ’s project services comprise specific in-store services initiated by retailers and manufacturers, such as new store openings, new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, focused product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstration and sampling, as well as performs kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new store sets and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementation, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. Further, it assembles furniture, grills, and various other products in stores, homes, and offices; and offers in-store event staffing, retail compliance and price audit, mystery shopping, and data collection services. The company serves mass merchandisers; drug, grocery, office supply, dollar, toy or specialty, and home improvement stores; and other retail outlets, including discount and electronic stores, in-home and in-office, etc. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.