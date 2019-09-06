Contrasting of Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) and Its Rivals

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) is a company in the Independent Oil & Gas industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Southwestern Energy Company has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 54.71% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Southwestern Energy Company has 0.4% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 5.95% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Southwestern Energy Company and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwestern Energy Company 0.00% 37.80% 14.00% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Southwestern Energy Company and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Southwestern Energy Company N/A 3 1.31 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Southwestern Energy Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Southwestern Energy Company is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Southwestern Energy Company and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwestern Energy Company 1 1 0 2.50 Industry Average 1.18 1.93 2.66 2.65

$1.95 is the average target price of Southwestern Energy Company, with a potential of 0.00%. The potential upside of the competitors is 89.43%. The analysts’ view based on the results shown earlier is that Southwestern Energy Company is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Southwestern Energy Company and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Southwestern Energy Company -6.78% -28.1% -43.15% -52.17% -56.09% -35.48% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year Southwestern Energy Company has -35.48% weaker performance while Southwestern Energy Company’s peers have 25.63% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Southwestern Energy Company are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, Southwestern Energy Company’s rivals have 2.06 and 2.10 for Current and Quick Ratio. Southwestern Energy Company’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Southwestern Energy Company.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1 shows that Southwestern Energy Company is 0.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Southwestern Energy Company’s rivals are 46.71% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.47 beta.

Dividends

Southwestern Energy Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Southwestern Energy Company’s competitors show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream Services. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 245,805 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus, Utica, and Upper Devonian Shales covering approximately 321,563 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional gas reservoir covering approximately 918,535 net acres in Arkansas. It also engages in the exploration and production activities in Colorado and Louisiana. In addition, the company is involved in gathering, marketing, and transporting natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. As of December 31, 2016, it had a pipeline of 2,045 miles in Arkansas and 16 miles in Louisiana in its gathering systems. The companyÂ’s estimated proved natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids reserves comprise 5,253 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe); and 77 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves. Southwestern Energy Company was founded in 1929 and is based in Spring, Texas.