Contrasting of Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) and Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) and Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwestern Energy Company 3 0.32 N/A 1.68 1.31 Crescent Point Energy Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see Southwestern Energy Company and Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Southwestern Energy Company and Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwestern Energy Company 0.00% 37.8% 14% Crescent Point Energy Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Southwestern Energy Company and Crescent Point Energy Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwestern Energy Company 1 1 0 2.50 Crescent Point Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Southwestern Energy Company is $1.95, with potential downside of -12.56%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Southwestern Energy Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.42% of Crescent Point Energy Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Southwestern Energy Company’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.68% of Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Southwestern Energy Company -6.78% -28.1% -43.15% -52.17% -56.09% -35.48% Crescent Point Energy Corp. 2.8% 0% -9.56% 10.33% -51.18% 9.6%

For the past year Southwestern Energy Company had bearish trend while Crescent Point Energy Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Southwestern Energy Company beats Crescent Point Energy Corp. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream Services. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 245,805 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus, Utica, and Upper Devonian Shales covering approximately 321,563 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional gas reservoir covering approximately 918,535 net acres in Arkansas. It also engages in the exploration and production activities in Colorado and Louisiana. In addition, the company is involved in gathering, marketing, and transporting natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. As of December 31, 2016, it had a pipeline of 2,045 miles in Arkansas and 16 miles in Louisiana in its gathering systems. The companyÂ’s estimated proved natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids reserves comprise 5,253 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe); and 77 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves. Southwestern Energy Company was founded in 1929 and is based in Spring, Texas.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Utah. Crescent Point Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.