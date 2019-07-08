Contrasting of Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation (SGB) and DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF)

We will be contrasting the differences between Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB) and DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation 21 2.45 N/A 1.82 11.00 DNB Financial Corporation 38 4.72 N/A 2.46 16.79

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation and DNB Financial Corporation. DNB Financial Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than DNB Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation and DNB Financial Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation 0.00% 10% 0.8% DNB Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.7% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation has a beta of 0.26 and its 74.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, DNB Financial Corporation’s 3.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4.1% of Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation shares and 33% of DNB Financial Corporation shares. 11.4% are Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.5% of DNB Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation -3.42% -4.9% -3.09% -13.85% -2.68% -1.04% DNB Financial Corporation 7.93% 6.33% 3.07% 21.56% 16.42% 45.07%

For the past year Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation has -1.04% weaker performance while DNB Financial Corporation has 45.07% stronger performance.

Summary

DNB Financial Corporation beats Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation on 9 of the 9 factors.