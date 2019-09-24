Contrasting of Southside Bancshares Inc. (SBSI) and Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Both Southside Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) and Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southside Bancshares Inc. 34 5.68 N/A 2.18 15.86 Citizens & Northern Corporation 26 5.26 N/A 1.84 13.92

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Southside Bancshares Inc. and Citizens & Northern Corporation. Citizens & Northern Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Southside Bancshares Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Southside Bancshares Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Citizens & Northern Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Southside Bancshares Inc. and Citizens & Northern Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southside Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 1.2% Citizens & Northern Corporation 0.00% 11.6% 1.8%

Risk and Volatility

Southside Bancshares Inc. is 26.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.74 beta. Competitively, Citizens & Northern Corporation’s beta is 0.27 which is 73.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Southside Bancshares Inc. and Citizens & Northern Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 54.2% and 26.3% respectively. 1.2% are Southside Bancshares Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3% of Citizens & Northern Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Southside Bancshares Inc. 4.59% 7.48% -0.52% 0.84% 0.41% 9.04% Citizens & Northern Corporation -0.31% -2.66% -8.92% 2.93% -5.09% -2.68%

For the past year Southside Bancshares Inc. had bullish trend while Citizens & Northern Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Southside Bancshares Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Citizens & Northern Corporation.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other installment loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate. It also offers trust services consisting of investment management, administration, and advisory services for individuals, partnerships, and corporations; safe deposit services; and brokerage services. The company operates through 60 branches and 25 motor bank facilities located in Tyler, Longview, Lindale, Gresham, Jacksonville, Bullard, Chandler, Hawkins, Palestine, Gun Barrel City, Athens, Whitehouse, Fort Worth, Arlington, Cleburne, Euless, Flower Mound, Granbury, Grapevine, Irving, Watauga, Weatherford, and Austin; and a network of approximately 70 automated teller machines. Southside Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.