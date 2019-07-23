Contrasting of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (SONA) and Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Both Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) and Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. 15 3.76 N/A 1.29 11.34 Old Point Financial Corporation 22 2.57 N/A 1.16 18.44

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Old Point Financial Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Old Point Financial Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 0.9% Old Point Financial Corporation 0.00% 0.6% 0.1%

Volatility and Risk

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. has a beta of 0.76 and its 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Old Point Financial Corporation is 58.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.42 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 73.4% of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. shares and 40.1% of Old Point Financial Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 3.2% of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 8.6% are Old Point Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. -0.47% -2.65% -5.66% -5.05% -12.47% 10.97% Old Point Financial Corporation -2.02% 1.28% -8.45% -19.43% -18.42% -2.2%

For the past year Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. had bullish trend while Old Point Financial Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Old Point Financial Corporation.