Contrasting of Southern First Bancshares Inc. (SFST) and Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

As Money Center Banks companies, Southern First Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) and Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern First Bancshares Inc. 36 4.17 N/A 2.98 12.13 Wells Fargo & Company 48 2.56 N/A 4.56 10.05

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Southern First Bancshares Inc. and Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo & Company appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Southern First Bancshares Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Southern First Bancshares Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Wells Fargo & Company, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Southern First Bancshares Inc. and Wells Fargo & Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern First Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 13.5% 1.2% Wells Fargo & Company 0.00% 12.2% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

Southern First Bancshares Inc. has a 0.91 beta, while its volatility is 9.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Wells Fargo & Company has beta of 1.07 which is 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Southern First Bancshares Inc. and Wells Fargo & Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern First Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Wells Fargo & Company 1 5 2 2.25

Competitively Wells Fargo & Company has an average target price of $51.56, with potential upside of 6.20%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.7% of Southern First Bancshares Inc. shares and 79.7% of Wells Fargo & Company shares. Insiders owned roughly 4.2% of Southern First Bancshares Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 77.8% of Wells Fargo & Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Southern First Bancshares Inc. -2.43% 2.78% -6.41% -2.9% -23.1% 12.82% Wells Fargo & Company -2.47% -1.99% -6.49% -13.57% -15.86% -0.52%

For the past year Southern First Bancshares Inc. has 12.82% stronger performance while Wells Fargo & Company has -0.52% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Southern First Bancshares Inc. beats Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. Its Community Banking segment offers checking, savings, market rate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time deposits and remittances; and lines of credit, automobile floor plan lines, equity lines and loans, equipment and transportation loans, education and residential mortgage loans, and debit and credit cards. This segment also provides equipment leases, real estate and other commercial financing, small business administration financing, venture capital financing, cash management, payroll services, retirement plans, merchant payment processing, and private label financing solutions, as well as purchases retail installment contracts. Its Wholesale Banking segment offers commercial loans and lines of credit, letters of credit, asset-based lending, equipment leasing, international trade facilities, trade financing, collection, foreign exchange, treasury management, institutional fixed-income sales, commodity and equity risk management, insurance, corporate trust fiduciary and agency, and investment banking services, as well as online/electronic products. This segment also provides construction, and land acquisition and development loans; secured and unsecured lines of credit; interim financing arrangements; rehabilitation loans; affordable housing loans and letters of credit; loans for securitization; and real estate and mortgage brokerage services. The companyÂ’s Wealth and Investment Management segment offers financial planning, private banking, credit, and investment management and fiduciary services, as well as retirement and trust services. It serves clients through approximately 8,600 locations and 13,000 ATMs; online and mobile banking; and offices in 42 countries. Wells Fargo & Company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.