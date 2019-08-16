Contrasting of South State Corporation (SSB) and Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF)

South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) and Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF), both competing one another are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South State Corporation 72 4.09 N/A 4.94 16.22 Old Point Financial Corporation 22 2.62 N/A 1.15 19.58

Table 1 demonstrates South State Corporation and Old Point Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Old Point Financial Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to South State Corporation. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. South State Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us South State Corporation and Old Point Financial Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South State Corporation 0.00% 7.7% 1.2% Old Point Financial Corporation 0.00% 4.8% 0.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.31 beta indicates that South State Corporation is 31.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Old Point Financial Corporation has beta of 0.41 which is 59.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

South State Corporation and Old Point Financial Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.5% and 39.3%. Insiders held roughly 1.6% of South State Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.5% of Old Point Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) South State Corporation 2.92% 7.53% 7.19% 18.5% -8.33% 33.56% Old Point Financial Corporation 1.8% 1.39% 6.86% 5.41% -21.12% 3.53%

For the past year South State Corporation has stronger performance than Old Point Financial Corporation

Summary

South State Corporation beats Old Point Financial Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.