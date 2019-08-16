Contrasting of South State Corporation (SSB) and Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF)

South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) and Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF), both competing one another are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|South State Corporation
|72
|4.09
|N/A
|4.94
|16.22
|Old Point Financial Corporation
|22
|2.62
|N/A
|1.15
|19.58
Table 1 demonstrates South State Corporation and Old Point Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Old Point Financial Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to South State Corporation. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. South State Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us South State Corporation and Old Point Financial Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|South State Corporation
|0.00%
|7.7%
|1.2%
|Old Point Financial Corporation
|0.00%
|4.8%
|0.5%
Volatility and Risk
A 1.31 beta indicates that South State Corporation is 31.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Old Point Financial Corporation has beta of 0.41 which is 59.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
South State Corporation and Old Point Financial Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.5% and 39.3%. Insiders held roughly 1.6% of South State Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.5% of Old Point Financial Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|South State Corporation
|2.92%
|7.53%
|7.19%
|18.5%
|-8.33%
|33.56%
|Old Point Financial Corporation
|1.8%
|1.39%
|6.86%
|5.41%
|-21.12%
|3.53%
For the past year South State Corporation has stronger performance than Old Point Financial Corporation
Summary
South State Corporation beats Old Point Financial Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.
