Contrasting of South Mountain Merger Corp. (SMMCU) and Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYNU)

South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) and Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYNU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South Mountain Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Jensyn Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates South Mountain Merger Corp. and Jensyn Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Mountain Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) South Mountain Merger Corp. 1.2% 1.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.4% Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

South Mountain Merger Corp. beats Jensyn Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.