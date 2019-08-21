Contrasting of South Mountain Merger Corp. (SMMCU) and Its Competitors

As Conglomerates company, South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0% of South Mountain Merger Corp.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.50% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0% of South Mountain Merger Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.76% of all Conglomerates companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have South Mountain Merger Corp. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Mountain Merger Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares South Mountain Merger Corp. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio South Mountain Merger Corp. N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for South Mountain Merger Corp. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score South Mountain Merger Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.50 2.50

The peers have a potential upside of -38.47%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of South Mountain Merger Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) South Mountain Merger Corp. 1.2% 1.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.4% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year South Mountain Merger Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Dividends

South Mountain Merger Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

South Mountain Merger Corp.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors South Mountain Merger Corp.