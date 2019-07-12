Contrasting of Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. (SFBC) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) are two firms in the Money Center Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. 34 2.72 N/A 2.21 15.44 JPMorgan Chase & Co. 107 3.60 N/A 9.27 11.86

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPMorgan Chase & Co. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Sound Financial Bancorp Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of JPMorgan Chase & Co., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 0.9% JPMorgan Chase & Co. 0.00% 13.5% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 51.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.49 beta. JPMorgan Chase & Co. on the other hand, has 1.16 beta which makes it 16.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 JPMorgan Chase & Co. 0 1 4 2.80

On the other hand, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s potential upside is 12.75% and its consensus target price is $130.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 38.3% of Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. shares and 75% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares. 5.4% are Sound Financial Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. -0.1% 0.3% 1.47% -13.15% -2.61% 4.87% JPMorgan Chase & Co. -2.41% -0.04% 6.61% -1.25% -3.51% 12.58%

For the past year Sound Financial Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Summary

JPMorgan Chase & Co. beats Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment services, payment processing services, auto loans and leases, and student loans. The Corporate & Investment Bank segment provides investment banking products and services, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, and capital-raising in equity and debt markets, as well as loan origination and syndication; treasury services, such as cash management and liquidity solutions; and cash securities and derivative instruments, risk management solutions, prime brokerage, and research services. It also offers securities services, including custody, fund accounting and administration, and securities lending products for asset managers, insurance companies, and public and private investment funds. The Commercial Banking segment offers financial solutions, including lending, treasury, investment banking, and asset management to corporations, municipalities, financial institutions, and nonprofit entities, as well as financing to real estate investors and owners. The Asset & Wealth Management segment provides investment and wealth management services across various asset classes, such as equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market funds; multi-asset investment management services; retirement services; and brokerage and banking services comprising trusts, estates, loans, mortgages, and deposits. JPMorgan Chase & Co. was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in New York, New York.