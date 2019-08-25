Contrasting of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)

As Biotechnology companies, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 11.63 N/A -2.43 0.00 Vaccinex Inc. 5 138.41 N/A -2.68 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Vaccinex Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1% Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Vaccinex Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. Vaccinex Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Vaccinex Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Vaccinex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 1,138.10% at a $26 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 18% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 1.6% of Vaccinex Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.6% of Vaccinex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08% Vaccinex Inc. 12.47% -16.36% -25.93% -11.37% 0% 26.21%

For the past year Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Vaccinex Inc.

Summary

Vaccinex Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.