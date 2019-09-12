Contrasting of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

We will be comparing the differences between Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 12.63 N/A -2.43 0.00 Nektar Therapeutics 31 29.02 N/A 3.52 8.08

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1% Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 37.6% 29.7%

Risk & Volatility

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.33 beta, while its volatility is 133.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Nektar Therapeutics has a 2.63 beta and it is 163.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. are 1.6 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Nektar Therapeutics’s Current Ratio is 14.9 and its Quick Ratio is 14.8. Nektar Therapeutics can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 1 2.50

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1,035.37% and an $26 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Nektar Therapeutics’s consensus target price is $31, while its potential upside is 57.12%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Nektar Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics are owned by institutional investors at 18% and 94.8% respectively. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 29.37%. Comparatively, 0.6% are Nektar Therapeutics’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08% Nektar Therapeutics -11.39% -20.57% -10.05% -33.97% -44.23% -13.42%

For the past year Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Nektar Therapeutics had bearish trend.

Summary

Nektar Therapeutics beats Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.