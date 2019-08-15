Contrasting of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

We are comparing Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 11.46 N/A -2.43 0.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 17 10.71 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1% Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3%

Volatility & Risk

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.33 beta indicates that its volatility is 133.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Coherus BioSciences Inc. has a 3.05 beta and it is 205.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and has 3.8 Quick Ratio. Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The consensus target price of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is $26, with potential upside of 1,156.04%. On the other hand, Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s potential upside is 63.16% and its consensus target price is $30.2. The information presented earlier suggests that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Coherus BioSciences Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 18% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 97.45% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 29.37% are Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08% Coherus BioSciences Inc. -5.51% -25.31% 5.45% 28.69% -6.56% 85.86%

For the past year Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.