Contrasting of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

As Biotechnology businesses, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 15.21 N/A -1.93 0.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 2 421.90 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -88.5% -38.7% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2%

Liquidity

2.9 and 2.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. Its rival AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.2 and 7.1 respectively. AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is $26, with potential upside of 961.22%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26.3% and 48.6% respectively. 29.37% are Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% are AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 8.64% -4.18% 65.25% 6.27% -48% 62.5% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -8.33% -8.33% -13.64% -24% -30.57% 1.95%

For the past year Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Summary

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.