Contrasting of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 12.35 N/A -2.43 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 5 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is $26, with potential upside of 1,065.92%. Meanwhile, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s consensus target price is $14, while its potential upside is 508.70%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 18% and 0.75%. About 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5%

For the past year Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd had bearish trend.

Summary

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.